AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,290 ($56.43).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group stock traded up GBX 101 ($1.33) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,055 ($66.50). 303,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,660.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,126.06. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,654 ($34.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,962 ($65.27). The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.