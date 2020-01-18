AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $248.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $234.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVB. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.69.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $216.07. 1,212,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average of $211.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $182.01 and a 12-month high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. CX Institutional increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.