Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Insider Martin Bryant Buys 894,984 Shares

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) insider Martin Bryant bought 894,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,498.40 ($63,474.04).

ASX:AHF opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.12. Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group has a 12-month low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of A$0.20 ($0.14).

About Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for converting into milk and milk products.

