Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Insider Martin Bryant Buys 894,984 Shares

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) insider Martin Bryant bought 894,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,498.40 ($63,474.04).
ASX:AHF opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.12. Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group has a 12-month low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of A$0.20 ($0.14).
About Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.