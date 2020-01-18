AudioCoin (ADC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. AudioCoin has a market cap of $175,576.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053595 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00072800 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,955.90 or 1.00258404 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00040605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

