Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. 12,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,808. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.80. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

