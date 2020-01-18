Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. 12,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,808. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.80. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Atlas Copco
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
