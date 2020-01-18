ATC Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,590.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00680075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008011 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

