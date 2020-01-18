ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $45,342.00 and $24,002.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,888.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.67 or 0.03866277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00623894 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016263 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000519 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

