Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($1.27). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($5.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,997,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 715,077 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the period.

ATRA stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 611,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $813.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.07. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

