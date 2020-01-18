Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.46. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 6,347 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.31 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $744,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $132,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,344 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asure Software stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.43% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

