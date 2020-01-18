Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.46. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 6,347 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.
In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $744,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $132,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,344 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asure Software stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.43% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
