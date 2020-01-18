AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given New GBX 8,500 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,831.07 ($103.01).

AZN traded up GBX 171 ($2.25) on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,878 ($103.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,850,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.42. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,551.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,171.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

