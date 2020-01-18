Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AML. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon lowered their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 543 ($7.14).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of AML traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 452 ($5.95). 1,387,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 371.10 ($4.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 526.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 566.69.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.