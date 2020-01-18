Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of AC stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $30,442.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,467 shares of company stock worth $738,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

