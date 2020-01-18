Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.