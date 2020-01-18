ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €315.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €275.54 ($320.39).

