ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.80

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.80 and last traded at $132.94, with a volume of 3624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASHTY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.16). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.