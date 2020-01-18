Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives $14.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

PUMP traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after buying an additional 100,657 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

