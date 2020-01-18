Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.61, 253,467 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 220,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.