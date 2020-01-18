Artis Turba (ARTIS) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Artis Turba has a market cap of $164,660.00 and approximately $5,761.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.03233503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00132106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com . Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

