ArtByte Trading 93.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00675117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007937 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

