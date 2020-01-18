Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.25

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.25 and traded as high as $282.43. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $277.20, with a volume of 145,120 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

The stock has a market cap of $495.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.64.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders have bought a total of 10,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,893 in the last ninety days.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

