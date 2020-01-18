Ark Price Reaches $0.16 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Ark has a market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $969,631.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00044122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,863,206 coins and its circulating supply is 117,548,944 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Livecoin, COSS, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.