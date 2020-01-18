Argus Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.27.

NYSE:EFX traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $153.03. 836,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a 52 week low of $101.49 and a 52 week high of $153.62. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Equifax by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equifax by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

