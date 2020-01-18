Ardor Market Capitalization Reaches $45.68 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $45.68 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

