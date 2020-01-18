Ardor Hits One Day Volume of $2.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007770 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.