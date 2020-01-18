Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCUS. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,942. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

