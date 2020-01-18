Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

ARCE opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

