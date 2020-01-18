ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 176,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,612,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ArcBest by 6,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.