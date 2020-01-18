ARAW (ARAW) One Day Volume Hits $15.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ARAW has a market cap of $29,431.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.81 or 0.05803694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033574 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128771 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

