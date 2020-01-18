AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director George L. Fotiades Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 53.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

