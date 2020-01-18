Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading Up 5.4%

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $42.46, approximately 106,992 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 86,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APRE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

