APR Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $151.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $32,978.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022638 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,863,658 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

