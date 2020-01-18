Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 8%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.35, 2,333,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,001,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $288.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

