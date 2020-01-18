Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.62.

Apple stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,454,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,538,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45. Apple has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

