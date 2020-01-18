Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.77.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. 2,642,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -239.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

