Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance also reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,588,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter worth $16,486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 496.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 461,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,824,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 304,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 873,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

