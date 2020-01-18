Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 619,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,529,925 shares.The stock last traded at $0.74 and had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%.

About Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

