Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

