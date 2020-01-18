Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. First Analysis upgraded Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti set a $50.00 price objective on Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 19.99.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,737,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 78,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.