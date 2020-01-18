Analyzing Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and FRP (OTCMKTS:FRPH)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and FRP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.88 $3.26 million N/A N/A FRP $22.02 million 22.62 $124.47 million N/A N/A

FRP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Santa Fe Financial and FRP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 5.09% -4.41% 4.44% FRP 61.11% 1.79% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRP beats Santa Fe Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

