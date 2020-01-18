Analyzing Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and Pointer Telocation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $11.29 million 1.02 -$15.55 million N/A N/A Pointer Telocation $77.79 million 1.60 $6.96 million $1.02 14.97

Pointer Telocation has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -114.50% N/A -119.03% Pointer Telocation 6.39% 10.17% 7.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digital Ally and Pointer Telocation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 0 0 N/A Pointer Telocation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pointer Telocation has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Pointer Telocation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than Digital Ally.

Summary

Pointer Telocation beats Digital Ally on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

