Analysts Set Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Price Target at $2.38

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

