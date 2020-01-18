Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price at $61.82

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.