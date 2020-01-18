Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$17.96

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Director James Estey acquired 3,474 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,235,060.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,935.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.16.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. Research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.98%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

