Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target at $33.69

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.