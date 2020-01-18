Analysts Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 869,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,683. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $384.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.