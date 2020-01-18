Analysts Set Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Price Target at $11.54

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Shares of Keane Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 120,897 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 805,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.