Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $76.64

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $295,009.26. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,311,000 after buying an additional 383,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 2,191,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after buying an additional 197,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 1,916,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

