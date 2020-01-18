Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $161.00

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.
PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78. Insulet has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,775.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $17,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
