Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $161.00

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78. Insulet has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,775.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $17,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

