Analysts Set Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $22.25

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 282,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter worth $4,103,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

