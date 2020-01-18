Analysts Set Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Target Price at $11.00

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 75,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,821. The company has a market cap of $94.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 138.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at $117,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 21.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.